Malawi: Youth Challenged to Embrace Entrepreneurship

Lilongwe — Global Business Roundtable - Malawi (GBR), an organisation of professional entrepreneurs has urged youths in the country to exploit their entrepreneurship skills.

The call was made by GBR Vice President, Stellar Mhango, on Sunday at Kamuzu International Airport where a group of ten young entrepreneurs was flown off to Shangsha, China on a month long skill enhancement tour.

The young entrepreneurs' trip comes under the African Union's (AU) Hundred Young Entrepreneurs per Year Program under which 100 youths engaged in various businesses are recognised and sponsored on skill enhancement trips.

"Our youth need to grow a business mind and create employment apart from acquiring their formal education if we are to develop," explained the GBR Vice President.

She further advised the leaving team to take full advantage of the trip to learn innovative ideas from their Chinese counterparts and apply them to make a difference back home.

In a separate interview, leader of the departing crew, Innocent Magombo, expressed optimism saying China was an ideal country from which to borrow skills and ideas.

"China has undergone rapid development in a short period and has attained super power status. We are honoured to visit it on such a trip," explained Magombo, Managing Director of Miles Insurance Loss Assessors.

The trip has been jointly funded by AU, Chinese Embassy to Malawi, and the Government of Malawi.

On return, the young entrepreneurs will be groomed further on their skills by members of GBR according to Mhango.