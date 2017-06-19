Tanzania Needs More Experts On Sickle Cell, Minister Says

Dar es Salaam — The government has been urged to employ more medical experts on Sickle cell disease, in efforts to reduce deaths caused by Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr. Hamisi Kigwangala said this on Monday at an event to commemorate World Sickle Cell Day. The theme this year was 'Comprehensive care for sickle cell diseases in district hospitals'.

Dr Kigwangala said that the number of deaths caused by NCDs have increased compared to the past. "About 80 percent of 11,000 children born with sickle cell, die before reaching the age of five," he said. He said there was need to raise awareness on the fight against sickle cell and other NCDs.