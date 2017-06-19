After enduring massive abuse on social media for her opinion on the three church mother bodies' statement declaring Zambia a dictatorship, journalist Tilyenji Mwanza is unfazed.

She is back, this time, stating the position by the church should be categorised as The Teleshore Mpundu Statement.

Tilyenji has openly declared her affiliation to the ruling Patriotic Front

BELOW IS HER STATEMENT

I did say I would dissect the statement issued by the three Church Mother Bodies, oops did I just call it that after revelations that have been occurring and seems more to come.

Well, firstly Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia has distanced itself, The United Church of Zambia has distanced itself and on the hush even some Catholic priests are not in agreement with this statement, so today let's call the statement;

*THE TELESPHORE MPUNDU STATEMENT*

"The country is in all, except in designation a DICTATORSHIP and if it is not yet then we are not far from it."

Obviously being a social media enthusiast I went onto Facebook and a statement by Copperbelt University graduate Levy Sakala caught my attention.

He writes:

If dictatorship means letting the courts do their works without interference and letting the speaker of the National Assembly execute his duties independently without any due interference then I support Dictatorship.

If Dictatorship means letting ZRA, the authority charged with collecting taxes exercise their powers within the confines of the law then I support Dictatorship.

And I add on to Levy's statement if dictatorship is letting the judiciary operate independently without the executive interfering 'HOORAY!!!' I equally support dictatorship.

This is the state of affairs in Zambia and if this is what dictatorship is then so be it.

I will tread carefully on submitting my comment less am cited for contempt of court.

Archbishop Mpundu in his 20 point statement has a very interesting heading for point number four.

_Zambia Motorcade Treason and Plot_

My radar just goes off when I see the word plot, does the Archbishop know something that we all don't know. The bishop in his statement goes on to question how Muvi TV was not allowed to film the Mongu saga but am wondering how Muvi TV could have been able to guess what was going to happen and has he ever seen the speed at which the presidential motorcade moves, for camera men to realise what was happening but wait, Brian Mwiinga managed, whether he knew the plot or not I will leave that to your judgement.

As I write this please forgive me for infusing in some local phrases or words; manje this call sure ati President Lungu must release Hakainde Hichilema. This just disappoints me because it begins to make me question the level of intelligence or educational background of those fanning this statement and awe I can only wish the Archbishop's hand was arm twisted in making that statement.

Any person with a little Social Studies or Civic Education background should know that the President does not have any such power, kapena am behind, especially that I really hate law arguments, but the best I can do is throw it back to the Archbishop and UPND to please explain to me what legal or lawful backing President Lungu can use to release HH.

_Zambia eminently qualifies to be branded a dictatorship._

The Archbishop vehemently made this statement crowning President Lungu a dictator.

This man you call dictator appended to one piece of legislation that to this date shocks me because if I was in power hmmmm I think I would thought twice.

President Lungu agreed to the 50 + 1 legislation a very unpopular decision for a sitting government and I wonder what dictator allows such.

What more is democracy than seeking the majority to determine the way???

And this lie that the Church has been seeking audience with the President and they failed.

I clearly remember seeing Catholic Bishops at State House, I think commander Eddie Mwanaleza should recirculate those images but more importantly and I quote in parts.

"The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue should set an agenda and help us dialogue between parties... . I also call on the church to come and act and play a reconciliatory role... ." President Lungu said at the Kenneth Kaunda international Airport.

Did the church make follow ups? If they did then President Lungu needs to question his aides for defying his directive.

And on an issue close to my heart "Media".

I simply ask is media freedom equal to tax avoidance, or is media freedom equal to airing news falsehoods in order to insight uprisings.

If insisting that media coverage is truthful and responsible then so be it, I welcome this Dictatorship.

I don't believe in being balanced or neutrality, journalists should strive for the truth and be responsible in their reportage because good journalism, good television, can make our world a better place.

Now that am speaking on the truth let me get back to Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu's statement which at this point I will now call Archbishop Mpundu's BIASED, UNTRUTHFUL statement.

The bishop claims Hichilema was being picked up in a police vehicle littered with dog faecal matter, I do not even have to question Officer Katongo on this absurd claim but will apply rhetoric.

Ninshi police are immune to the scent of faeces because they were in the vehicle too, so what the Archbishop is telling us is that our police don't mind the scent or sight faeces because I have seen the vehicles that carry HH they have quite a number of officers in them trying to keep unruliycadres away.

Well bit by bit I said we shall dissect but before I pen out the Education Ministery needs to relook the English syllabus because I can not understand how we are failing to define Dictatorship.

And together we say Thank You!!!