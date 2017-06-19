19 June 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: National Youth Council to Hold Youth Symposium

By Yamikani Yapuwa

Blantyre — In a bid to spearhead proper coordination of youth programmes in the country, the National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM) together with the Youth and Health Ministries will host a National Symposium in Lilongwe this month focusing on issues of HIV/AIDS, Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

According to a press statement issued by NYCOM on Saturday, the symposium themed 'Matching Policies with Realities on Adolescent and Youth Targeted HIV/AIDS and SRHR in Malawi' will take place from 28 to 29 June at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

The symposium aims at bringing together key players in implementing programs around adolescents as well as reviewing coordination mechanism and programming gaps of adolescent and Youth targeted HIV/AIDS and SRHR programmes in Malawi.

"The Government of Malawi has a number of policies and strategy documents to address HIV/AIDS and SRHR related issues affecting young people including the National Youth Policy, Youth Friendly Health Services and Malawi HIV and AIDS Prevention Strategy among others," reads the statement in part.

Moreover, NYCOM says as much as significant progress has been made in youth programs with guidance from the policies, recent data shows that young people, mainly adolescent girls and young women, are still vulnerable to HIV/AIDS and face SRH challenges.

The council says one of the major gaps existing in programming is lack of coordination at national, district and community level as various stakeholders are working in isolation hence impacting negatively on collaboration and attainment of shared goals.

The symposium is expected to come up with recommendations for improved and strengthened coordination, collaboration and programming of Adolescent and Youth HIV/AIDS and SRHR interventions in the country.

