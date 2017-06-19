18 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Former Gor Mahia Coach Jose Ferreira Joins Albania's KF Tirana

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

The Immediate former Gor Mahia head coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira alias Ze Maria has joined relegated Albanian Premier League side KF Tirana in a similar capacity.

The 43-year-old will be joined by his two trusted personnel who he had left at Gor Mahia, assistant coach Marco Aurelio and Italian trainer Rafael Costa.

The two worked with him during his 14-month stint at Gor Mahia where he won the KPL Super Cup in March this year and the SportPesa Super Cup last weekend.

"I'm honoured to be here. I thank President Halili for the opportunity. It's a club with brilliant history," Ferreira said.

"I've been part of big clubs in my career like Flamengo and lately I've run a great team in Kenya.

"I have no problem working under pressure. I have an experience in Italy and other countries.

"I do not think you have to have great experience, but you have to learn everything about football.

"The primary objective of the club is to return to the Superiore (first tier) and another goal is to pass the first round in the Europa League."

MIREL SACKED

"I did not come to be the best coach here. I have come here to achieve the goals of the club," Ferreira is quoted as saying by the local media in Albania after being unveiled on Saturday.

The Brazilian, who steered Gor to the summit of the SportPesa Premier League before resigning earlier this week, replaces the sacked 54-year-old Josa Mirel.

Tirana were relegated from the 2016/17 top tier after finishing ninth in the 10-team league on 39 points.

Kenyans James Situma, Moses Arita and Francis Kahata have formerly featured for the side.

Kenya

Why EAC Needs to be Serious on Regional Integration

The passion with which our president supports the integration of Africa and East Africa is amazing. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.