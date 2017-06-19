Tanzania: Fake Doctor Nabbed At Muhimbili National Hospital

Photo: The Citizen

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Juma said that he went to the hospital to see a friend, but was surprised to be arrested instead. It is said that the guards had been following him up for a while.

A man who pretended to be a doctor at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) has been apprehended by the hospital guards on Monday morning. The man, identified as Abdala Juma (30), was found speaking to relatives of a patient who was in need of blood transfusion.

The fake doctor even had a stethoscope hanging around his neck.

MNH Head of Communications Aminiel Aligaesha said the move was among the hospital's strategies to deal with conmen.