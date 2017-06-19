19 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Umma Party Leader - 'Sudanese Insurgency Has Not Ended'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Wad Nubawi — The president of the National Umma Party (NUP) has described government reports about the end of the Sudanese insurgency as an illusion.

Speaking at the NUP's annual Ramadan breakfast at the party premises in Wad Nubawi in Omdurman, president El Sadig El Mahdi stated said that armed opposition forces are still present in several areas in South Kordofan, Blue Nile state, and Darfur.

The leader of the largest opposition party in Sudan reacted to reports of the country's military about the recent "elimination of rebel groups" in North and East Darfur and the rift in the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

Government officials reported the end of the insurgency in Darfur after surprise attacks by government forces on convoys of the Sudan Liberation Movement factions led by Minni Minawi and Nimir Abdelrahman in mid May, whereby many rebel fighters were killed or detained.

As for the SPLM-N that is fighting Khartoum in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, the Nuba Mountains faction has stood up against the movement's leadership, accusing them of softening their stances in the peace talks with the government.

'Leap'

El Mahdi called on Sudan's ruling party to launch "a genuine national leap" in order to achieve peace and democratic transformation in the country.

"The Khartoum regime has lost its viability," he said, and stressed that "The only viable option is to engineer a path towards peace, good governance, and a new constitution that guarantees all civic freedoms".

He urged the establishment of "a transitional national ruling mechanism not dominated by any party", and "that symbolically represents political forces, while being predominantly technocratic".

The opposition leader further urged the government to abide by its cessation of hostilities, ensure the flow of humanitarian relief, the release of all political prisoners. He as well called for the reformation of the country's regular armed forces "in a manner that ensures nationalism".

Sanctions

Regarding the US sanctions, the NUP chairman said that "The Khartoum regime believes that the limited measures taken by former President Barack Obama to ease the sanctions represent a transit vehicle towards normalisation with the international community".

The conditions for lifting the American sanctions are not fulfilled, including the extension of political freedoms, and the restoration of civic and press freedoms, he noted.

Sudan

North Darfur Gold Mine Collapses - One Dead, Three Injured

One miner died and three others were wounded when a private gold well in Mellit in North Darfur state caved in on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.