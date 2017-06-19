Gaborone — The government has been praised for its different initiatives and programmes geared at empowering Batswana to venture into businesses.

One beneficiary, 28-year-old Ms Lebopo Bulayani said she received P99 379 from the Gender Affairs Department to set up a beauty parlor.

Ms Bulayani commended government for providing her with the opportunity to realise her dream. She said the programmes complement gaps of unemployment after students graduated from various institutions.

In an interview recently, she said even though she had to go through processes to receive the funding, it eventually paid off after submitting the required documents.

She said this following the official launch of Faciality Beauty Spa (PTY) Ltd recently. The woman of many talents graduated from Limkokwing University of Creative Technology with an associate degree in public relations, and like many others, found herself unemployed and decided to enroll for a finance certificate at Botswana Accountancy College while considering her next move.

The Miss Independence Kgatleng beauty pageant founder and coordinator said she had worked as a beauty consultant for five years. Her role included grooming a girl child and lending her a helping hand. Whenever possible, she added, she assisted underprivileged members of the community.

"Clicks had employed me as a consultant and within a period of six months I was promoted to a manager after undergoing beauty therapy training in South Africa, and after five years as a manager, I took a risky but deliberate decision to quit the job and embark on a journey to build my own empire," she said.

Ms Bulayani said her heart was burning with passion and desire to set up her own beauty parlor business.

Two women who worked with her are Ms Tshepo Nthaga and Ms Kebabonye Jong, and to add muscle, she employed a man.

"I intend to develop, support and empower these young ladies and help them pursue their dreams just as I was capacitated.

Before Faciality Beauty Spa was registered as a business, I used to work with these young ladies on my gigs whenever I was doing make-up for brides or organising events," she said.

She said at Faciality, they pride themselves with the best customer service and organic products, and that they offer massage, facials, make-up, pedicure, manicure and waxing and also have a ceragem health bed that promotes blood circulation, soothing and relaxation.

Ms Bulayani further said they were committed to upholding high professional standards, including working with qualified doctors on referrals.

She said "beauty brings out the best in everyone," and that it was important for people to feel, look and stay beautiful as beauty boosts a person's confidence and self-esteem and relieves stress.

She implored fellow youth to be inspired and patriotic about their talents and create jobs for other youths.

She urged aspiring young business minds to persevere and soldier on in pursuit of their dreams while taking advantage of government schemes to improve their lives. BOPA

