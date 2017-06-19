Nigeria: Kano APC Reaffirms Jibrin's Membership

Kano — The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the purported expulsion of Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa and Alhaji Sani Kanti Ranka, from the party as unconstitutional.

The state APC's Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Bashir Karaye, who spoke in Kano yesterday, said Ranka and Kofa were still card carrying members of the party.

"Due process was not followed in the purported expulsion of Abdulmumini Kofa and Sani Ranka. So, as far as APC is concerned, these gentlemen are still genuine members of the party," he said.

Karaye expressed dismay over the purported expulsion of the APC chairman in Bebeji, Sani Ranka and Abdulmumini Kofa, member representing Bebeji/Kiru federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives.

"Ranka is still the chairman of APC in Bebeji, just as Abdulmumini Kofa is a genuine member of APC as well."

He explained that when the matter was brought to the party at the state level, a committee was set up under the party's Treasurer, Alhaji Salisu Sidi Abba and that the committee sat on the 15th June, 2017, at the party secretariat, after which it disregarded the purported expulsion.

Karaye said another committee was set up to investigate the root cause of the APC crisis in Bebeji Local Government Area.

"The APC will not accept any action that is contrary to the provisions of its constitution. I therefore urge the two warring groups to sheath their swords, while the investigative committee is working around the clock to find lasting solution to the problem," he said.