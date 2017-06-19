Photo: The Citizen

Team captain Mbwana Samatta (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — The national soccer team, Taifa Stars, captain Mbwana Samatta has signed a six-month endorsement contract with Diamond Trust Bank Tanzania Limited.

Speaking to reporters shortly after signing the contract at JMK Park yesterday, Samatta said he was happy to work with the bank.

The player, who plies his trade with KRC Genk in Belgium, said: I'm honoured to work with Diamond Trust Bank. I thank the management of the bank for the opportunity."

This comes a few days after he guided Taifa Stars to a one-all draw with Lesotho in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Azam Complex.

The deal, the first for Samatta since turning a professional player, means he will be the bank's ambassador.

Speaking at the same occasion, DTB bank Tanzania chief executive officer and country manager, Viju Cherian, heaped praise on the player, saying he is unquestionably an icon of the Tanzanian football.

"We hope that he is have yet another incredible year, for both club and country," he said. But he fell short of giving more details on the deal.

Samatta, one of the best players the country has ever produced, played for Mainland giants Simba SC and DR Congo's TP Mazembe before signing for the European side.

Meanwhile, former Gor Mahia head coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira has joined relegated Albanian Premier League side KF Tirana in a similar capacity.

During his 14-month stint at Gor Mahia, the Brazilian tactician won the KPL Super Cup three months ago and the SportPesa Super Cup at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam recently.

Gor Mahia's assistant coach Marco Aurelio and Italian trainer Rafael Costa are expected to join the 43-year-old at the Albanian team later this month.

The duo worked with him during his stay at the Kenyan giants.

"I've been part of big clubs in my career like Flamengo and lately I've run a great team in Kenya," Ferreira told Kenya's Daily Nation yesterday.

"I have no problem working under pressure. I have an experience in Italy and other countries.

"I do not think you have to have great experience, but you have to learn everything about football.

"The primary objective of the club is to return to the Superiore (first tier) and another goal is to pass the first round in the Europa League."