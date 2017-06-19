19 June 2017

Zambia: Catholic Bishops Clash Over 'Zambia Is a Dictatorship' Status - UCZ Says No

By Peter Adamu

The influential members of the Catholic church have gone opposite ends on the fragile political situation in the country.

In Lusaka, a senior Catholic figure Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu led two other church bodies on Friday in declaring Zambia a dictatorship over the fragile political climate that has been exacerbated by the incarceration of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for nearly 90 days.

Another Catholic bishop on the Copperbelt says there is no crisis in the country as it is being suggested by his fellow clergy.

Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Alick Banda says has since challenged political leaders in the country to focus and concentrate on building the nation instead of politicking.

He says elections were over adding that political leaders should as such respect the outcome of the courts regarding the August 11, 2016 polls.

Bishop Banda says there are a lot of people especially those in the rural areas who need development in areas of health and education among others.

He has advised those that feel aggrieved with the outcome of the 2016 general elections to be the first to seek reconciliation.

Bishop Banda says the church is ready to help political leaders seeking reconciliation adding there is a leadership in the country that needs to be appreciated and respected by everyone.

