18 June 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: BFA Develops Women Football

By Irene Kgakgamatso

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) vice president, Segolame Ramothwa has encouraged regional representatives to pay attention to the association's new constitution with the aim of educating committee members at regional levels.

Ramothwa made the appeal during the Annual Women's General Assembly in Gaborone, Saturday.

He explained that due to financial constraints, National Executive Committee (NEC) was not able to introduce the new constitution to regions on time.

Ramothwa said it was vital to know the constitution as it guided all activities of the association.

He said the assembly was aimed at addressing issues pertaining to women football .

Ramothwa mentioned that the women football committee was formed to address issues pertaining to women football across the country and also to advise the NEC.

Furthermore he said the committee supported regions to establish women football leagues in order to have meaningful development in women football.

"Development in football entails girl and boy child if not it is against BFA adopted constitution," he said.

He applauded regional leaders for running regional leagues saying that helped in developing players.

Ramothwa challenged leaders in the women football to have strong and competitive regional leagues.

For her part, Itsholeng Disang encouraged women to hit the ground running as that would pave the way for selection of national team members as part of preparations for COSAFA slated for September in Zimbabwe.

Disang encouraged women not to hand all the tasks in women football administration to men but rather learn from them.

She was however happy that the just ended regional competitions gave women a chance to take part and compete equally like men's teams.

She challenged regional women's league committees to take women football to greater heights.

