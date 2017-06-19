Tanzania: TBL Employees Mark African Child Day By Teaching Pupils

Dar es Salaam — A cross section of TBL Group employees celebrated the International Day of the African Child at by sharing knowledge through teaching pupils of Oysterbay primary school in the city.

The company staff had an opportunity to talk to Standard six pupils and share their success stories and teach them techniques to overcome life challenges.

TBL Group communication manager Zena Tenga said the event was in line with the company's corporate social responsibility.

"We have visited Oysterbay primary school located in the area where we operate and shared with them knowledge with pupils on how to cope with challenges surrounding their long education journey," said Ms Tenga.