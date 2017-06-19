19 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Anambra - Ipob Announces Grants to Schools Offering Geography, History

By Emma Elekwa

Awka — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked all academic institutions from nursery to university levels 'in Biafraland' to revert to original Geography text books with Bight of Biafra in it.

The group said schools that embraced this scheme would receive grant to assist them.

A statement issued at the weekend by the body's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Kanu was working with publishers of history and geography text books to ensure the success of the scheme.

"The history teaching in Biafraland will focus on the genocide committed against the people of Biafra during the civil war in 1967 and 1970 while the geography teaching will mostly focus on the removal of the Bight of Biafra by British and Nigerian Governments," the statement said.

