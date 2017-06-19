Tanzania: Uncompromising Savio March On, Eye RBA Title

Dar es Salaam — High-flying Savio believe they have all it takes to retain their Dar es Salaam Regional Basketball League (RBA) title after notching up a hard-fought win over stubborn DB Young Stars.

The title-holders beat Young Stars 65-58 in an exciting match at the National Indoor Stadium over the weekend to maintain their winning run in the RBA League.

Savio, who have been registering wins almost at will this season, are the only side boasting of unbeaten record in the RBA, which is gradually inching towards the home stretch.

They top the league with 32 points after 16 games, three points ahead of their nearest challengers Vijana or City Bulls, as they are popularly known to their fans.

Third-placed JKT tie on 29 points with Vijana but they are behind on goal difference, while ABC sit fourth with 27 points.

Oilers are placed fifth also with 27 points but ABC are ahead of them on goal difference, while fallen Mainland basketball heavyweights Pazi are sixth with 25 points.

Kurasini, one of the outfits that a made a bright to the season, have of late been dropping down the ladder at an alarming rate.

They are now place seventh with 24 points, eight adrift of pace-setters Savio.

All is also now well with Mabibo Bullets, who sit ninth with 23 points, the same as nine -placed Ukonga Kings.

DB Young Stars, who are reeling after last week's defeat at the hands of Savio in the bruising game, are placed 10th after six wins and a number of losses, which have left them only 20 points.

In the women's category, DB Lioness remain unruffled at the driver's seat with 14 points from six wins in as many games.

Vijana Queens are hot on the leaders' heels with 13 points after six outings. The top spot may change hands this week when the league resumes.

JKT coach Frank Kusiga said over the weekend that the battle for the RBA title was still wide open despite the fact the army outfit is placed third in the league table.

"We're still in contention for the RBA League title. We sit third in the league table with 29 points, three adrift of leaders Savio," said Kusiga.