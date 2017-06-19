19 June 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: RB Urges Hichilema to Recognize President Lungu's Victory

By Peter Adamu

Former President Rupiah Banda has advised incarcerated UPND president Hakainde Hichilema to recognize President Edgar Lungu as the winner of the August 2016 elections.

Banda who himself conceded defeat to late President Michael Sata said that Hichilema should accept results as others would also be expected to do the same if he won.

Hichilema and his UPND have strong headedly refused to accept the outcome of the results that President Lungu won.

"When we have had an election and it has been declared we are supposed to accept... Dr Kaunda did it, I did it and I hope the others will learn to do that," Banda said.

"Let's assume he wins the election in five years and the current government loses and he wins, our brother who is in prison we will expect that people should accept. If he does not accept now why would he expect people to accept when he wins?"

"When I said it last time I was attacked by Mweetwa from UPND. I felt sorry for him because I was trying to open a discussion. The elections are over let us move on."

He urged the church to counsel Hichilema over his refusal to accept the outcome of results.

Banda also rubbished claims that Zambia had slid into a dictatorship.

