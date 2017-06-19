19 June 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Chikwawa Dho to Embark On Oral Cholera Vaccination Campaign

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — Health authorities in Chikwawa have announced that they will embark in an oral cholera vaccination campaign targeting 40, 000 people in order to overcome the cholera outbreak that already infected 41 people.

Chikwawa District Environmental Health Officer (DEHO), Veronica Mkukumila, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview that the exercise will start on 26 June this year, targeting areas of Gaga, Chithumba, Chang'ambika and Gola in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga with chances of extending the campaign to Nchalo in the near future.

Mkukumila said the oral cholera vaccine campaign which will target anyone above 12 months old will be done in two phase. The first phase will run from June 26 to 30 and the second round will start from July 17 to 21 July.

She however said there is a need for well wishers to help the campaign by providing vehicles that will ferry health workers to the targeted areas as those within the targeted area are not enough for the campaign.

Commenting on the Nchalo cholera cases, Mkukumila said it was too early to declare that the outbreak was over as there were still other recent cases registered.

The oral cholera vaccination campaign is being supported by the International Vaccine Institute and the World Health Organization.

