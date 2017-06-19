18 June 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Interim Coach Unveils Squad

By Bopa

Gaborone — Zebras senior national team interim coach, Oris Radipotsane, will announce his final 20 men squad to the COSAFA tournament today.

A press release from Botswana Football Association says the team reported for camp on June 13, ahead of the 2017 COSAFA Senior Challenge.

"The Zebras have been drawn against Zambia in the quarterfinals of the COSAFA Senior Challenge which will take place in the North West Province (Rustenburg and Moruleng), South Africa," says the release.

Botswana, as per the release, will play Zambia on July 1 at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace, with kick off set for 3pm.

Zebras is expected to travel to South Africa on June 28, three days ahead of the quarterfinal clash, and will be based in Rustenburg for the rest of the tournament.

Tickets for the tournament, the release says, are on sale at computicket (Shoprite) outlets in South Africa and purchasing of tickets for any match day allows fans to watch all games at the venues- which right up until the final stages includes two fixtures per day.

The tickets will cost R20 (P15) through the entire competition, including for the final.

The competition gets under way June 25 with the deciding match to crown this year's champions on July 7. BOPA

