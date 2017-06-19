Namibia: Mbumba a Lost Sheep - Nudo Youth

The Nudo youth league's acting secretary general Veparura Kandirikirira on Wednesday branded Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba a lost sheep for stating that he supports government as the only genocide reparations negotiator.

Kandirikirira told a press conference that Mbumba had no right to endorse government as the sole negotiator for genocide reparations for the Ovaherero and Nama people.

Mbumba said in a statement last week that the Swapo Party central committee had resolved to support government in its efforts to seek justice for the affected communities in the genocide reparations negotiations.

He also said Mbumba was not correct to say that government has the exclusive right or monopoly on the issue.

"Analysing his statement, we are of the opinion that the honourable member is like a lost sheep," said Kandirikirira.

He added that traditional authorities are the only rightful representatives of affected communities, and therefore must be consulted.

"It was clear that government will only mediate in the process as state actors, and that the leaders of the affected communities will negotiate on behalf of their followers," he said.

He thus urged the affected communities not to be disturbed by Mbumba's statement, and also demanded an official apology before the start of the negotiations.

Kandirikirira furthermore accused Mbumba of using the genocide issue to campaign for re-election at Swapo's elective congress in November this year.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Mbumba told The Namibian that the Swapo central committee only supported government efforts to resolve the issue, and did not make the statement to benefit in any way.

"We got the report from government, and we supported it. It is not about Mbumba or Swapo, it is about the Namibian people," he said, adding that negotiators have to be supported.