Namibia: Ya Toivo Abhorred Tribalism, Greed - Speakers

Praise was heaped on the late Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo as a selfless hero and fierce opponent of tribalism, corruption and greed by many of those who spoke at his memorial service at Ondangwa on Friday.

Ya Toivo died on 9 June, aged 92, at his home in Windhoek, and was proclaimed a national hero shortly afterwards. He will be buried at the Heroes Acre in Windhoek on 24 June.

His body was flown to Ondangwa on Thursday to lay in state ahead of Friday's memorial service.

One of those who spoke about what Ya Toivo stood for was former Prime Minister Nahas Angula.

He said people must stop using Swapo for material gain as it amounted to a betrayal of what people like Ya Toivo stood for.

"If you want to benefit materially, do it alone, and not through the party," he stated, adding that Ya Toivo was a loyal, humble and patriotic man who lived for his people and his country.

"We should not be victims of materialism in the name of Swapo," Angula stressed.

He said the likes of Ya Toivo had in difficult circumstances during the liberation struggle made immense sacrifices to establish the party to obtain justice for all Namibians.

Petrus Ilonga, one of those who was imprisoned on Robben Island with Ya Toivo, said the late freedom fighter was a selfless leader who detested tribalism and corruption.

He said Ya Toivo always reminded fellow Swapo and government leaders to steer clear of such practices.

"Ya Toivo, just like these fellow former prisoners standing in front of you here, fought against tribalism, which is happening in Namibia. He always maintained that people should consider themselves Namibians first before referring to themselves as from certain tribes," he said.

Referring to their years together on Robben Island, Ilonga said they and other political prisoners suffered immensely at the hands of the South African apartheid regime.

He said Namibians in that jail were tortured, and their captors always reminded them that they would not live beyond the age of 50.

"They said they were our god, and could do anything they wanted with us. They told us they would make sure that we do not live beyond the age of 50, and that we would die slowly," he continued.

"What most of you are enjoying today, whether in business or otherwise, came because of the sacrifices that Ya Toivo and the people standing here made," he reiterated.

Ya Toivo's memorial service at Ondangwa was attended by thousands of people from across the north, as well as Cabinet ministers and political, traditional, religious and business leaders.

His body was flown back to Windhoek on Saturday for another memorial service, and for his burial at Heroes' Acre on Saturday.

- Additional reporting by Nampa

