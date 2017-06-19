19 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria Needs 32 Million Set Top Boxes for Digital Switch Over - NBC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Echewofun Sunday

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has said 32 million Set Top Boxes (STB) are required for the full switchover from analogue to digital terrestrial broadcasting in Nigeria.

The Director-General of NBC, Mr Ishaq Kawu disclosed this during a news conference on Digital Switch Over (DSO) held in Lagos last Friday.

Kawu said the number was arrived at by dividing 191 million Nigerians by six, which represented the number of a household.

He said that the DSO process was a huge financial, technical and logistical challenge adding that switching on a huge country like Nigeria requires tremendous financial commitment.

He said that an STB costs 45 dollars and the commission had made a commitment of eight million units which would amount to $26 million.

Kawu said the unit price is a huge cost for Nigerians hence, the Federal Government subsidised it to N1,500 per STB.

After the switchover in Abuja last December offering 30 channels, he said a firm, The Outsource Company (TOC) was appointed to be the call centre managers for the switchover starting from Abuja.

"They commenced with appointing 30 call agents, but that was soon increased to 90. So far, a total of 745,480 STBs have been imported into the country; 566,478 have been delivered, while 485,409 have been sold and 332,095 were activated in Jos and Abuja," he said.

With Agency Report

Nigeria

Aides Silent On Buhari's Recovery, Date of Return

There were sealed lips and frowned faces, coupled with unwelcoming body language at Abuja House, the official residence… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.