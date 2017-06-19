Botswana: Community Service Days Important

Gaborone — Community service days are important as they entail the carrying out of projects which are of direct benefit to communities.

Speaking during the cabinet community service day in which President Lieutenant General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama, members of the cabinet as well as ministry staff took part at Bosele Primary School on Friday, Acting Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Thato Kwerepe said some of the projects that cabinet had so far undertaken through this initiative included construction of backyard gardens, provision of shelter for the needy, refurbishment and replacement of children's play equipment and the refurbishment of recreational parks among others.

Mr Kwerepe further noted that it was pleasing that the community service day coincided with the Day of the African Child; whose theme for this year was, The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for Children in Africa: Accelerating Protection, Empowerment and Equal Opportunity.

The assistant minister said the day's activities, which included the installation of posts at the school sports grounds, were in recognition of Bosele's outstanding performance in sporting activities.

On the day, cabinet members also erected palisade fencing on a portion of the school fence, which Mr Kwerepe said would help in protecting the school against vandalism and trespassing, which he pointed out were currently a major concern for the school management.

The school head, Mr Jikiza Mapete thanked cabinet for its good gesture towards his school.

He also expressed gratitude for the Adopt-A-School initiative, explaining that the school had been adopted by motor dealer, NTT Nissan, which had bought computers for the school. BOPA

