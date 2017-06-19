Namibia: Police Officer, Two Others Die On Duty

A police officer manning a roadblock at Ongwediva was one of three workers who died while on duty, raising concerns about workers' safety.

Sergeant Aina Magano Ileka (42) was inspecting a vehicle at the roadblock when another car knocked her down, while security guard Hausiku Stephanus (28) fell to his death from a truck on Saturday, and construction worker Nekongo Johannes (46) died when he fell off a building in the capital on Friday.

Ileka is the second police officer to die at the same roadblock after another police officer was run over by a car in July 2011, and the fourth so far countrywide.

In July 2011, Albertina Uugwanga (47) died at the Ongwediva roadblock when she was hit by a car. In June last year, Desmond Gaseb (24) died when he was hit by a car at the Windhoek-Okahandja roadblock.

In May 2015, Yvonne Uxurus died when she was hit by a car at a roadblock at the coast.

Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga said yesterday that it is painful that the force had to lose four officers in similar incidents.

He stressed that his office will approach the Roads Authority to put up speed humps from all directions at the Ongwediva roadblock to make sure that vehicles approach the roadblock at reduced speeds.

"We will definitely approach the Roads Authority to put up speed humps. What has happened is bad, and that problem needs to be addressed," he added.

Ndeitunga offered his condolences to Ileka's family and colleagues.

Stephanus, who worked for Southern Cross Security Services, died in the Northern Industrial area while he and 41 others were being taken to their duty stations to start work.

A supervisor with the security company, Alexander Amwaama, confirmed the death, saying another security guard injured was admitted at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

Amwaama also said Stephanus had worked for the company for more than five years. The supervisor admitted that there were 42 people in the back of the truck, instead of 27.

He added that management is expected to meet today to discuss how they could compensate Stephanus' family.

One of the managers at the security company, Rhyno Koberzig, said he only heard about the accident, and could not comment as he was not in Windhoek.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the accident, saying Stephanus fell and died while trying to save his colleague from falling off the vehicle.

Shikwambi said the driver lost control of the vehicle because it was overloaded.

Police said Johannes, who fell to his death at the Freedom Plaza construction site between the new FNB headquarters and the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek, was on Friday afternoon working for subcontractor SH Hedimbi Construction.

Steffanutti Stocks' contracts manager, Kobus Ferreira, confirmed Johannes' death on Friday. He said more information will be made available when investigations have been finalised.

"We will gladly answer questions once the investigation is concluded and we are 100% sure of what happened," Ferreira said, adding that the company's risk manager will also be coming in from South Africa to investigate.