Nigeria: Constitution Amendment - High Level Consultations Ongoing - Ekweremadu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has said that high level consultations are ongoing to obtain the views of critical stakeholders about the ongoing constitution review process.

Ekweremadu who spoke when the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) visited him, said the National Assembly was holding consultations with some critical stakeholders to ensure a smooth sail of the constitution amendment exercise.

"For instance, we have gone to the judiciary. We have gone to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders asking them to express their views.

"We got a lot of responses. So, we are going ahead, and your visit today will help to shape the final document which we will present to the Senate," he was quoted in a statement by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu.

Ekweremadu, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review, said that the current consultations would culminate in a joint retreat in a few weeks to enable members of the Senate and House Committees on Constitution Review reach consensus on issues slated for amendment.

Earlier, the National Chairman of IPAC, Hon. Mohammed Nalado, had said that the body was making efforts, with the support of the International Republican Institute (IRI), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Political Party Policy and Leadership Development Centre, among others, to facilitate electoral reforms that would guarantee free, fair, credible and transparent electoral process.