Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Dedicates Self to Serving Humanity

The wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has expressed commitment to service to humanity.

A statement by her Director, Information, Suleiman Haruna, in Abuja yesterday, said Mrs Buhari made the commitment after she was presented with Woman of the Year award by Tell magazine in Lagos.

The programme was organised by Tell Communications Limited, Publishers of Tell Magazine.

The wife of the President, who was represented at the event by the Senior Special to the President, Dr Hajo Sani, said the award came as recognition for the humanitarian activities of her NGO "Future Assured" programme.

Mrs Buhari said the award signified the recognition of the activities of 'Future Assured' and a push for her to do more.

The President, Tell Communications Limited, Mr Nosa Igiebor, said the Tell family decided to recognise Buhari for her efforts in touching the lives of women and the girl-child through her NGO, Future Assured Initiative.

