19 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Dedicates Self to Serving Humanity

Tagged:

Related Topics

The wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has expressed commitment to service to humanity.

A statement by her Director, Information, Suleiman Haruna, in Abuja yesterday, said Mrs Buhari made the commitment after she was presented with Woman of the Year award by Tell magazine in Lagos.

The programme was organised by Tell Communications Limited, Publishers of Tell Magazine.

The wife of the President, who was represented at the event by the Senior Special to the President, Dr Hajo Sani, said the award came as recognition for the humanitarian activities of her NGO "Future Assured" programme.

Mrs Buhari said the award signified the recognition of the activities of 'Future Assured' and a push for her to do more.

The President, Tell Communications Limited, Mr Nosa Igiebor, said the Tell family decided to recognise Buhari for her efforts in touching the lives of women and the girl-child through her NGO, Future Assured Initiative.

NAN

Nigeria

Aides Silent On Buhari's Recovery, Date of Return

There were sealed lips and frowned faces, coupled with unwelcoming body language at Abuja House, the official residence… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.