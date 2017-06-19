More than one hundred players representing 32 teams entered the past weekend's beach volleyball tournament at the DTS Beach Arena in Windhoek. Categories consisted of 4-a-side mixed, 2-a-side youth, 2-a-side social, 2-a-side ladies and 2-a-side men.

Saturdays' tournament was sponsored by Retirement Fund Solutions, and was the third of six events in the Timeout Beach Volleyball Series 2017.

In the much anticipated men's category, eight teams played in two groups to determine the semi-finals. Sand twins Daniel and Fabian Pfeifer, Klaus Streiwe and Damian Schreiber reached the semi-finals in Group A with Christian Scholze and Heiko Prior, and Stephan Kirsten and Conrad Johannes in Group B. But eventually, the sand twins overpowered all the competition to take the title, their first as a team.

The final was played in front of a large, rowdy crowd who cheered every move.

Five teams competed in the ladies category. The ladies played a round robin format with the top two teams playing a final. Rosi Hennes and Simone von Wietersheim won all four pool games and qualified as favourites in the final. It was much closer with the other four teams, and some close matches eventually saw the teams of Carmen Diekmann and Michi Boehringer, advance to the finals.

In the final Rosi and Simone continued their dominance with a strong 2:0 win over Carmen and Michi to become the Retirement Fund Solutions Winter Classic Ladies Champions 2017.

Official Results:

Ladies 2-a-side: 1st Rosi Hennes & Simone von Wietersheim, 2nd Michi Boehringer & Carmen Diekmann, 3rd Carmen Curschmann & Ranjana Metzger.

Men's 2-a-side: 1st Daniel & Fabian Pfeifer, 2nd Christian Scholze & Heiko Prior, 3rd Klaus Streiwe & Damian Schreiber.

Social 2-a-side: 1st Tobias Mwatelulo & Salomo Uugulu, 2nd Michi & Andriko Boehringer, 3rd Stephan Kirsten & Niklas Nolten.

Youth 2-a-side: 1st Mirco Kriess & Kyara Leuschner, 2nd Ricco Seebach & Lara Fischer, 3rd Christof Serrer & Jovanka Metzger.

Mixed 4-a-side: 1st Spikoholics, 2nd Phoenix, 3rd Letshego Bank A

Three more tournaments remain in the Timeout series. On 16 September, it is the Interpack King & Quenn of the Beach, at the DTS Beach Arena in Windhoek. On 04 and 05 November, it is the Fabupharm Swakop Masters at the Mole in Swakopmund. On 22 December, it is the Namib Rage Events Beach Bash Volleyball at Langstrand.

In the picture, from the left:James Verrinder (Timeout Beach Series Coordinator), Rosi Hennes, Simone von Weitesheim and Gunter Pfeifer (Retirement Fund Solutions).