19 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KDF Officers Injured in Wajir IED Attack

By Bruhan Makong

Four Kenya Defence Forces officers were on Monday injured when their vehicle ran over a home-made bomb in Gerille, Wajir County.

Wajir County Commissioner John Chelimo said the attack occurred at 7:30am.

Mr Chelimo said the explosive hit a water bowser, injuring the officers. The injured officers were airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.

The attack comes a week after a group of police officers escaped unhurt when an improvised explosive hit a vehicle in the same area during a joint operation between the KDF and the police.

Mr Chelimo added that police would intensify patrols on foot in the area.

Cases of attacks using home-made bombs and targeting vehicles in northeastern Kenya have risen in the recent past.

