Kenya: KDF Officers Injured in Wajir IED Attack

Four Kenya Defence Forces officers were on Monday injured when their vehicle ran over a home-made bomb in Gerille, Wajir County.
Wajir County Commissioner John Chelimo said the attack occurred at 7:30am.
Mr Chelimo said the explosive hit a water bowser, injuring the officers. The injured officers were airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.
The attack comes a week after a group of police officers escaped unhurt when an improvised explosive hit a vehicle in the same area during a joint operation between the KDF and the police.
Mr Chelimo added that police would intensify patrols on foot in the area.
Cases of attacks using home-made bombs and targeting vehicles in northeastern Kenya have risen in the recent past.