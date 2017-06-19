Kenya: Lucky Kenyan Fans Ravel to Confed Cup

About 50 ardent Kenyan football fans are set to to travel to Russia to cheer on Cameroon at the ongoing Confederations Cup.

This exclusively free and once-in -a-lifetime treat has been made possible courtesy of the Coalition of Supporters Union of Africa (COSUA).

Confirming as much to Nation Sport, the Union's chairman for Africa Sarfo Abebrese said the management had managed to secure funds through various sponsorships in a bid to enable this long term vision a reality.

Abebrese is already in Russia, alongside the group's Kenyan representative Francis Liboyi.

"Our aim has always been to unify Africa and have our members travel around the world to cheer on our sports teams at international events. This is just a start because we have bigger plans to ensure African supports watch the forthcoming World Cup (in Russia) and Olympic Games (in Japan)" Abebrese explained.

In all, upto 2500 members from all over Africa could be making the trip with COSUA having arrived at a special arrangement with world Governing body Fifa and the Russian Government to enable fans process their visas upon arrival in Moscow.

"This is an exciting experience and one I am certain fans in Kenya will appreciate. In the past we have relied on politicians to fund our activities as football supporters but with the emergence of COSUA, I can assure Kenyan fanatics that their dreams of watching the Confederations Cup and World Cup are valid",

Liboyi explained to Nation Sport, moments after watching Cameroon's loss to Chile at the Otkkrytiye Arena in Moscow on Sunday night.

Some of the selected Kenyan fans are expected to arrive in Russia before Cameroon's next assignment against Australia on June 22.

They are also lined up to watch the Indomitable Lions final group match against Germany three days later and would even stay longer should the African champions get out of the group stage.