Rwanda: Right Guards' Dusingizimana Eyes Computer Point T20

Right Guard Cricket Club captain Eric Dusingizimana is confident that his team has what it takes to win this year's Computer Point T20 tournament.

Former league champions Right Guard will face-off Kerala Hunters in a mouth-watering opening game on Sunday at Kicukiro cricket ground and the skipper is confident that his team is ready to use this game as stepping stone in the bid for the title.

Right Guards are one of the oldest cricket clubs in Rwanda; however, they have had a difficult time in the past two years going without any trophy since winning the UAE Exchange and 50-overs Premier League on December 4, 2014.

"We have not performed well for the last few years, however want to reverse that and reclaim our past glory days," said Dusingizimana, who is also the captain of the senior national team.

He noted that, "Rwandan cricket has grown and become more competitive because of the fact that we now have many teams, which are all doing everything possible to be the best."

The Computer Point Twenty20 tournament was inaugurated in 2010 and since then Challengers Cricket Club have been the dominant force, winning it three times in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Telugu Royals are the defending champions.

A total 16 teams including nine for 11 and six for women will participate in this year's league, an increase of two teams in the men's category and two for the women.

Sunday

Right Guards vs Kerala Hunters 9am