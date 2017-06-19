18 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Women Volleyball League - RRA and APR Looking to Seal Playoffs Final Slot

By Peter Kamasa

Defending champions Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) and former champions APR are looking to seal their places in the women volleyball league playoffs final.

The playoffs semi-finals enter into the second leg on Sunday when RRA visit Ruhango High School, while APR will up against St Aloys Rwamagana in Rwamagana.

Jean de Dieu Masumbuko's tax payers side, won the first leg last week in straight sets 3-0 (25-13, 25-18 and 25-22) to stay top with 30 points, four ahead of second-placed APR, who beat St Aloys Rwamagana 3-2. St Aloys Rwamagana are in third place with 20 points and Ruhango fourth with 14 points.

Wins for RRA and APR would mean both teams proceed to the final where they will play the best of three to determine the champions. The league champions will represent Rwanda in next year's Africa Women Championships.

Sunday

Ruhango vs RRA 10am

St Aloys vs APR

