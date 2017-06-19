Nigeria: Obaseki, PFN, Don Warn Against Hate Speech, Drumbeats of War

Benin City and Lagos — The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has cautioned against the use of hate speech to avoid a breakup of the country. He made the appeal yesterday when he worshipped at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Nigeria Army 4th Brigade Garrison, in Benin City.

Obaseki urged those calling for a division of the country to stop it, so that the country could strengthen its various ethnic groups. He stressed that the various campaigns for disintegration could be detrimental to the future of the country.

Also yesterday, the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude condemned the calls by some ethnic groups to divide the country.

A statement by Ralph Okhiria said: "The PFN believes in a nation where every citizen is free to live and engage in any legitimate business, practiSe his religion and own property in any part without hindrance."

He said it was disheartening for any section of the country to engage in acts that could threaten the lives and property of fellow citizens. He said: "The constitution of Nigeria recognised the rights of all citizens to live in any area within the nation's territory.

"Those beating the drums of war should be reminded that war is an ill-wind that blows no one any good. The PFN recognises that any threat to any section of the country is a threat to all."

At the Redemption Camp in Ogun State, the Vice Chancellor, Ajayi Crowder University, Prof. Dapo Asaju warned against secession, adding that God did not make a mistake by creating the country as one.

Asaju, who is a cleric, was the guest speaker at the opening of 2017 International Conference on African Pentecostalism (ICAP). The theme of the programme: "African Pentecostalism and Development in Africa and Diaspora" was organised by The Redeemed Christian Bible College (RCBC), in conjunction with Departments of Religious Studies of the University of Ibadan and the Redeemers University, Ede.

He warned against the drumbeat of another civil by the recent quit notice given to the Igbo by some northern youths.

The cleric cautioned that if the Igbo tribe was forced to go, there is every tendency that the Yoruba, the Niger Delta and other groups would also call for their sovereign states.