South Africa: Netball SA Responds to Financial Mismanagement Allegations

Netball South Africa (NSA) has issued a statement regarding allegations of financial mismanagement reported by the SABC and a Sunday newspaper.

"Netball South Africa has taken note of reports by the SABC and a Sunday newspaper of financial mismanagement within NSA.

"NSA rejects the allegations and is willing to co-operate fully with any inquiry into its financial affairs.

"NSA has referred the allegations to its lawyers and is taking legal action."

Furthermore, NSA confirmed that they would be meeting with SASCOC President, Gideon Sam, on Tuesday to discuss the allegations.

Source: Sport24