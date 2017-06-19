Nigeria: Inter-Professional Rivalry Stigmatises Health Sector - Ibadin

Benin City and Lagos — The Chief Medical Director (CMD), University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Michael Ibadin has said that inter-professional rivalries among health workers was the most enduring stigma of the country's health sector.

He pointed out that each profession seeks to undo and supplant the other as they fight for administrative advantages and ascendency, adding that the UBTH witnessed more human and infrastructure development during his tenure as CMD.

Ibadin said he achieved the feat because of the quality of personnel and equipment in the hospital, describing his tenure as most fulfilling and transparent. He said as the longest serving CMD of the hospital, he would be remembered for his developmental strides and the most transparent CMD of the tertiary health institution.

"I want to be remembered as somebody who came with a clear vision as to what to do and strove to achieve that. I think I have exceeded the targets I set for myself at the beginning. I don't think I will not be remembered whenever the history of this hospital is re-written. So far, I am the longest serving CMD.

"Secondly, I have made some giant strides not just in buildings but in the way the hospital runs. But I want to be remembered as somebody who came and made a mark for himself. I was guided all the way by the principle of fairness, justice and equity," he added.

At the valedictory lecture to mark the end of his tenure with the theme: "This River Must Flow Uphill," Ibadin expressed gratitude to those who made his tenure successful including Chief Tony Anineh, Prof. Nimi Briggs, Oba Ewuare II and Ken Imasuagbon, among others for their unflinching support.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of the National Open University (NOUN), Professor Abdalla Adamu at the weekend called for the implementation of the nation's National Health Bill, which was signed into law in 2014.

He argued that if implemented, it would establish a framework for the regulation, development and management of an effective and functional health system. Adamu said this at the institution's first Faculty of Law public lecture titled: "Securing the Right to Health in Nigeria Under the Framework of the National Health Act" in Lagos.

"Despite the fact that the bill has been passed into law, it has not been implemented although it is expected that full implementation should be achieved this year. It encompasses the legal provisions required to regulate and ensure efficient and quality of healthcare services in the country," he said.

Speaking, the Dean, Faculty of Law, Dr. Alero Akujobi stated that one of the critical conditions for transforming from underdevelopment to a developed society was by guaranteeing the citizens right to health.

Also speaking, Dr. Obiajulu Nnamuchi of NOUN's Faculty of Law said that litigations could be used as a yardstick to advance access to health and related services for the people, ensuring that both the state and private entities comply with the associated obligations.