Ghana: Honda Unveils New Passenger-Friendly SUV

Honda Motor Company Limited, a multinational automobiles dealer, has introduced its all-new and supposed world's best-selling 2017 SUV model, CR-V unto the Ghanaian market.

The all-new CR-V comes in nine different colours and has automatic screen wiper; and equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo engine and goes for $48,000.00 (about GHC208,300).

With advanced features, the flashy CR-V has core strengths and it is very dynamic and sophisticated. It is best-in-class with dynamic performance.

In a presentation at the unveiling of the new car last Thursday in Accra, Honda Brand Head in charge of Sales and After-Sales, Mr. Manish Daryanani noted the CR-V has been an important product on the global market.

"The CR-V had 5.05M sales units in 2016 and a market share of 6.4%. CR-V sold 738K units globally in 2016. The Global Cumulative Sales of CR-V & Competitors was 3.57M," he indicated.

Mr. Daryanani said the CR-V has long been known for its accommodating and versatile interior.

"The 5th generation CR-V builds on that legacy with an even more spacious and space-efficient interior - in fact, this is the roomiest CR-V cabin yet with 50 litres for passenger volume. It has top of class interior space and best-in-class rear seat legroom, 53mm more than the previous model," he added.

According to Mr. Daryanani, the seats are an all-new design for the 5th generation CR-V and they are amazingly comfortable.

"To help improve the forward view and create a feeling of openness for rear seat passengers, the front seatbacks have a narrow upper profile and compact headrests. Plus, the power seats on EX and above trims feature Honda's first 4-way power lumbar support (80 mm of vertical adjustability and 35 mm of longitudinal adjustment)."

"The new CR-V is more modern, stylish and premium, with more interior quality, more value with additional features; more comfort, more space, more connectivity, more capable E- 4WD and more competitive," Mr. Daryanani enthused.

The design

For its exterior design, the CR-V has got a pillar moved backward, longer and more dynamic hood with its traditional sharp window graphics.

The CR-V is powered by a more solid look lights expansion to tailgate and a led head light plus rear light.

Following its interior design concept, the CR-V provides a driver attention monitor rated in four levels; thus when the level is low, enlarged warnings are displayed to alert the driver to the low attention. This encourages driver to take a break, reducing fatalities and improving safety.

In addition to its new features, are the tachometer, fuel meter zone, temp meter zone and content display zone. CR-V has got clear zones defined for easy use and premium look with smooth and quiet acceleration delivery with RPM matched G feel.

Such advanced features make the latest CR-V easy to use with modern look and feel.

It has 3-modes for improved functionality, which is the front tray position, rear tray position and stored tray position; as well as multiple storages for everyday use for driver and all passengers.

The new automobile has electric parking brake: with automatic brake hold and instead of the traditional hand lever or foot pedal for the parking brake, CR-V owners can simply use the electric parking brake switch to set or release the vehicle's parking.

After being activated, the automatic brake hold maintains braking pressure when the driver applies the brakes, such as in stop-and-go traffic, and releases the brakes when the driver applies the accelerator.

Honda Motors is a Japanese public multinational conglomerate corporation primarily known as a manufacturer of automobiles, aircraft, motorcycles, and power equipment.

It has been the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer since 1959 and was the eighth largest automobile manufacturer in the world behind Toyota, Volkswagen Group, Hyundai Motor Group, General Motors, Ford, Nissan, and FIAT in 2015.