Ethiopia: University Undertaking Large-Scale Expansion

Arba Minch University (AMU) said it is undertaking large-scale expansion projects in a bid to improve the quality of education.

University Business and Development Vice President Rahel Elias told The Ethiopian Herald that massive expansion projects have been undertaken in its six campuses that would help train qualified, knowledgeable and competitive professionals in various fields.

"When Arba Minch Water Technology was reestablished as university in 2004 it had only few classrooms, dormitories and administrative building, but since then expansion has been undertaken as fields of studies and intake capacity increased."

In some campuses the libraries are small in size as to compare with the number of students and there are shortages of dormitory and laboratory facilities, she said.

Cognizant of this fact, the vice president said the university is building libraries at Sawla and Chamo campuses, laboratory, water research center, design studio, conference hall, store, administrative buildings and cafeteria at the main campus and two agricultural research centers at Chencha.

The construction of a teaching and referral hospital with 400 beds is also underway with an outlay of about 900 million Birr for health science students, Rahel said adding the hospital would give referral services to people in the town and its environs.

According to the Rahel, preparation has been finalized for the construction of 100 classrooms. Most of the expansion projects are well underway, she said, adding, few contractors lagging behind the schedule due to various reasons. However, the university is following closely the project for swift completion.

She said the university has allocated close to 3.4 billion Birr for the last five years.

The vice president noted that the expansion would help the university to produce competent work force thereby contributing effectively to the national development.

University's intake capacity has reached 19, 992 in all streams of which 2,180 and 27 are attending MA and PhD programs respectively.