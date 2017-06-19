Ethiopian Defence Force - a Show-Case of Ethiopian Diversity

opinion

In yesterday's edition The Ethiopian Herald produced the first part of this piece which deals with Federal Defence Force of Ethiopia which represents Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of our Nation and is the symbol and identity of the Ethiopian Peoples. Here follows the second part. Excerpts:

Genially, they think that the new generation will be fooled and persuaded by their message and by their propaganda machine funded by our inherent enemies. Further, they think that they can dismantle this treasured institution and replace it with their own submissive institution in order to fulfil their and their masters menacing agendas. They have been doing that for many years and failed to accomplish their agenda then and they are doomed to fail now. The only ticket left for them now is to use ethnic cover up to spread their evil agenda. Since they know that it is impossible for them to directly wage war against our heroic Defence and our intelligent National Security forces and since they know that they have no power, commitment or courage to face and challenge our gallant Defence and National Security forces in any way, shape or form, they continue to spread their propaganda by doing their unpleasant job on a day to day basis. Further, they know that they cannot challenge the government in a peaceful and democratic manner via electoral ballots because they know that Ethiopian people will not cast their votes to destructive and mercenaries forces. Therefore, their only option is to wage a face book and u-tube war to incite lawlessness and anarchy in our nation through trickery and false propaganda machine in order to disrupt our peace, security, our constitutional order and our developmental endeavours. They even go further to preach hate propaganda to disrupt and dismantle the construction of our Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam-the largest dam in Africa and one of the largest in the word.

In our era of 21st century, young Ethiopians know what is good and what is bad for them and for their nation. The Ethiopian people are saying enough is enough. They do not want to lose their core principle of preserving their peace and security, values they fought hard to bring about and preserved for many years. They know that without peace, there cannot be development and without development, they cannot lead a comfortable life. Further, they do not want anyone to disrupt their peace and security and they do not want to listen to those who instigate and incite bloodshed to destroy their treasured nation. Our people are well aware of everything because they are on the ground and they are busy working day and night to transform their country in order to place it amongst the industrialized nations; they know and they are confident that they can do it.

Our people have started to see light at the end of the tunnel; therefore, they are giving a deaf ear to destruction agents and disillusioned internal and external enemies and are focusing on their core principle i.e. to develop their nation and change the lives and livelihoods of the people for the better. As a result, they are saying enough is enough, please do not disturb us, please return to your senses and do the right thing and that is to focus on constructive ideas as opposed to destructive ones. Therefore, it will be better for you: enemies of our nation to stop your evil activities and come back to your senses before it is too late. Further, please do not deny your family, friends and love ones to do the right thing by planting poisonous seeds on them. Advise them help their people and their country by doing the right thigh; do not plant racism or xenophobia on them, do not pass your bizarre and poisonous ideas to your friends, love ones and others who did not have the chance to see the reality on the ground and decide for themselves on issues concerning their people. Once they know the reality. They will curse you and that will be regrettable least to say.

Guided by and strictly following the Constitution of the land, equipped with scientific military and academic training coupled with strict disciplinary principles, our courageous Defence Force is our nation's and our people's guarantee that we can always depend upon at any time. Our Defence Force is a vanguard of our nation and our people under any situation and under any circumstances and conditions. Our Defence Force is reliable, disciplined and humane; therefore, we should always be proud of our Defence Force but most importantly, we should always be thankful and give due respect and admiration to the Ethiopian Defence Force: our own Defence force.

Whereas the work and services our Defence Force provides to the nation, to the region and the world at large is without doubt truly remarkable, the attention and appreciation it gets from our own people has not been openly reflected and that is because our people take our Defence Force for granted as their own and as one that needs no appreciation; however, it is time and in fact long overdue that our Defence Force gets open appreciation, respect, credit and admiration that it truly deserves from the government and the public at large.