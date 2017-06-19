Ethiopia: Saudi Returnees Support Continues With Great Zeal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that government and non-government organizations have redoubled supports to sustainably rehabilitate Saudi repatriates.

Briefing journalists Thursday, Ministry Spokesperson Meles Alem said that

MEDROC Ethiopia Technology Group Companies pledged a10-million Birr donation and jobs for 100 repatriates. It also vows to grant higher education scholarship for 100 returnees and additional 100 scholarships for students from Kindergarten to grade eight.

Ethiopian Athletics Federation, Ethiopian Olympic Committee, and Ministry of Youth and Sport have similarly pledged 5 million Birr donation.

Association of Women in Business has also contributed clothes and other necessary materials while 11 hospitals have expressed readiness to render services.

Similarly, Ministry of Transport would avail free transportation services in the effort of rejoining returnees to their respective families.

According to him, so far over 30,000 returnees arrived here, whereas 83,000 undocumented Ethiopians in Saudi have taken travel documents. And 1, 400 came home Thursday.

The deadline of the amnesty period is already at hand with remaining 10 days.

In the mean time, the spokesperson announced that Ethiopia is gearing up to mark the 2017 World Refugee Day on June 20.

Accordingly the UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi and other senior officials would grace the event in the state of Gambella where over 400,000 South Sudanese refugees are currently sheltered.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia was chosen to host the event in recognition to the 850, 000 refugees it has sheltered.