Ethiopia: A Floodgate of Opportunity for Poets

The mushrooming of different poetry blogs/webs in the global arena has afforded famous and fledgling poets, who pen down their reflections, observations, outlooks and experiences in the international lingual-franc English, to bask under a world-wide readership.

Apart from entertaining and imparting knowledge, exploiting this opportunity, poets could play an ambassadorial role to their respective country. Say for instance they could popularize the tourism potential in their country or sensitize people on burning social issues.

Luring poets to the glare of digital publication, the coming into being of such a chance as well affords them to skill-honing or shoulder-tapping feedback from poets and web-worms that peruse poems.

Some of the comments awaken poets to possible shortcomings and remedial solutions called for. From feedback, they receive, poets could also know which poems are of universal significance. Participating in different blogs helps them single out poems of the aforementioned nature. They will know which poems enjoy more hits and also which poems get liked by many. Sometimes some poems may be liked by many without much hits. Others may enjoy more hits without being marked liked. There are poems that enjoy both unfolding. Such things allow poets decipher the reason behind such outcomes.

Unlike books, blogs allow poets to correct glitches quick, as poets will enjoy a full control of their respective blog. Through continuous editing, it is possible to take a given poem to further heights of refinement.

A tree standing aloof could hardly draw attention. By the same token poets dancing alone could hardly enjoy the limelight of web/blog publication. The coming together of poets at poetry hubs allow them a thicket for galvanizing more attention.

When poets' pace at times slackens, the blogs energize them with inspirational sayings or comments to keep up the momentum.

Most of the webs/blogs on top of poems penned down by contemporary poets have archives that allow poets and readers a descent into the mine land of classic poems. This in turn promotes readership and penmanship of poetry, for contemporary poets shake hands with the classic ones. There is also a saying "Style is like a finger print" Seeing different styles helps poets to come up with a new brand blending theirs with others.

The blogs/webs also play quite a role in inspiring poets, even at times frequent visitors, to pick their pen for penning down poems. In other words, the blogs also enhance the frequency the muse marks servitors.

Some of the blogs give training, organize poetry contests, facilitate the co-authoring and publication of books and e-books.

Some allow membership via payment others use advertisement to raise fund so as to allow poets use blogs for free. Of course to beautify the interface some ask payment for design work.

Depending on the quality and quantity of poems poets post and their active participation in reading or receiving comments and feedback they could ascend heights of refinement.

There are also blogs that promote the translation of poems, short stories, travel stories and inspirational writings.

Like the Print On Demand Technology that changed the book publication landscape, poetry Webs/Blogs are becoming launching pads to poets.

Ethiopian poets who have the language agility and gift are finding niches in the global arena enjoying wider recognition. They as well are affording to foreigners a window to Ethiopia's literature. Hence there is a call for translating poems, written in Amharic or other domestic languages, in English and posting them on blogs. Conversely, there is a call for translating classic or contemporary poems at least in Amharic to acquaint Ethiopian poets or readers with different poetry crafting styles.