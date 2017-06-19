19 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged Rapist Leaves Wallet, Driver's Licence At Scene of Crime

Photo: South African Police Service
(file photo).

A man wanted for hijacking and raping a woman in December 2016 left his wallet behind when he committed the crime.

Captain Xoli Mbele said the 31-year-old woman, who was travelling in a white Mercedes C32, was accosted by two men when she stopped at Leonard Café in Booysens in December 2016.

Mbele said the men held the woman at gunpoint and forced her into the back of the car, before driving off.

They threatened to kill her.

She was raped several times in a veld in Lawley.

"They left her in the veld and she was later helped by the community members," Mbele said.

One of the men who raped her left his wallet in the field, with his driver's licence in it.

He was identified as Lungelani Shamase, 26.

Mbele said the incident was only brought to his attention on Monday.

"A team from Booysens was investigating the incident. Now a different team is leading the investigations," he said.

Police are appealing to the community, or anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect, to contact Johannesburg Central Cluster Detectives Sergeant Kenneth Nefuranyele on 082 964 7771 or 011 497 7114.

South Africa

