South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Opens Incubator Trade Fair, 19 Jun

press release

The Department of Arts and Culture invites members of the media to the opening of the first Incubator Trade Fair that will take place at the Market Theatre on the 19th of June 2017. The Minister of Arts and Culture Mr Nathi Mthethwa will officially open the Incubator Trade Fair at 10h00 on the 19 June.

For the first time in the South African theatre history the country's six state-funded Performing Arts Institutions (PAI's) will come together at the Market Theatre in an inaugural Arts Incubator Trade Fair that will shine the spotlight on their arts development programmes.

The weeklong Arts Incubator Trade Fair will showcase a diverse offering of theatre, poetry and dance produced and presented by Artscape, the Performing Arts Centre of the Free State (Pacofs), the Durban Playhouse, The South Africa State Theatre, the Windybrow Arts Centre and the Market Theatre. In addition, the Market Photo Workshop will present a new exhibition and document the Trade Fair.

Over the past two years, each of the six Performing Arts Institutions have received a grant from the Department of Arts and Culture's Incubator Fund to unleash the economic potential of the creative sector through a structured programme of skills-training and development of locally produced content in the performing and visual arts sectors. The Incubator's Trade Fair will bring them altogether under one roof at the Market Theatre from 19th - 25th June 2017.

Issued by: Department of Arts and Culture