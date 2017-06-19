19 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: St George' S Set to Host T20 Global League Franchise

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced the owners for the 8 teams who will participate in the T20 Global League due to take place in South Africa in November and December including one in Port Elizabeth.

Nelson Mandela Bay and St George's Park will play host to franchise owner Ajay Sethi who will base his team at the iconic stadium. According to CSA, a large number of players have registered to participate and team owners will have the opportunity of selecting their team from over 400 players who will be part of the draft which will take place on 19 August.

Local cricket fans can look forward to a jam packed summer season with 7 T20 Global League matches due to be played over a period of 6 weeks at St George's.

The ground is currently undergoing a major revamp in preparation for this competition and EP Cricket President Donovan May is hoping the Nelson Mandela Bay fans will come out and support this new venture "This is an amazing new concept for cricket in our City and we want to fill the stadium over and over again. The new team will be based here for the next 10 years and we need to show the new owners that we can deliver an exciting stadium experience. Fans can expect great cricket with top class international and national players in action. "

Source: Sport24

South Africa

