Gambia: Helping Charity Distributes Rice to Communities in Nbr

Help for Education and Local Projects in Gambia (HELPING), a charitable organization recently supported the communities of North Bank Region with rice.

The charitable organization is registered both in The Gambia and England to support Education and Local projects within The Gambia.

The donation of 221 bags of rice (50 kilograms each) worth over D221, 100, was given to families of sponsored children in Fass Njagga Choi, Medina Serigne Mass, Medina Manneh, Kerr Bohoum, Kerr Malick Sarr, Chamen and Pakau Ngogu, all in the North Bank Region.

Since the inception of the charity, it has maintained its records on proper service delivery to the education system of The Gambia.

This gesture, however, was to complement the efforts of The Gambia Government in the attainment of free education for all.

HELPING CHARITY is one of the biggest charities in The Gambia that is engaged in sponsorship for students at all learning stages from Pre- Primary to University.

The charity was recently upgraded to a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) status in April 2016.

Over the years, the charity has been giving education support, health and clothing to its sponsored children.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony at the charity's head office in Fass Njagga Choi, the coordinator of the charity, Sarjor Sarr, thanked the donors of the charity for what he described as a humanitarian gesture which the charity has been doing for the last 17 years.

He said rice distribution has been an annual exercise which the charity has been engaged in over the years.

He further thanked the Ministries of Education and Health for the partnership.

Other speakers during the handing over ceremony included Baboucarr Nyang, the deputy chair of the charity. Mr Nyang urged the students to learn as they have all the opportunities to do so.

He further called on the parents to be monitoring the actions of the children and be asking them about school to know their strengths and weaknesses.

The distribution is expected to continue in various schools in the South Bank and other regions.