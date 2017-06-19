Gambia: Military Officer Taken to Task

Captain Bubacarr Bah, a military officer, and the fourth prosecution witness, was on 15 June 2017, challenged by the defence counsel, Sheriff Kumba Jobe, under cross-examination.

Captain Bah, earlier testified in the case involving Babucarr Njie, a soldier found with a gun at the King Fahd Mosque, before Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Banjul Magistrates' Court.

The defence counsel asked the witness whether he found out under whose name the gun was licensed.

In response, Mr Bah told the court that was not his role but the police.

He was told that he would agree with the defence counsel that his examination on the gun and ammunition did not disclose who actually owned the gun and the ammunition. He answered in the positive.

It was put to him that his examination on the gun and weapon did not reveal who had possession of the gun and ammunition, and he answered in the positive.

Captain Bah was asked whether he had ever before conducted a ballistic examination on a similar gun and weapons. He answered in the positive.

It was put to him that it was not the first time seeing such a gun and weapons, and he answered in the affirmative.

He was again asked where did he find a similar gun and weapons, and he said he had seen it in Turkey, The Gambia and the United Nations mission he had served.

It was put to him that he saw the type of gun in the Gambia Armed Forces. He answered in the positive.

He was asked whether it was correct that he knew the accused, and he said he recognized him.

He was asked prior to the case, where did he come to recognize the accused, and he said in the army and that the accused is a soldier.

It was put to him that the accused was at all material time a soldier with the Gambia Armed Forces. He answered in the positive.

He was asked what unit in the army the accused was attached to, and he said he did not know.

It was put to him that the accused is a State Guard officer and bodyguard at State House by the time the state alleged that the arm and ammunition were given to him, but Captain Bah said he did not know.

It was also put to him that a State Guard Officer is given a gun and ammunition as a bodyguard in executing his or her function.

In response, he said he did not know.

It was put to him that it was correct that it is possible that those type of gun and ammunition could be found in the army.

He said it is possible to be found in the army and outside.

He was challenged that apart from the examination he conducted, anything he professed to know in the case he was told or he heard it outside.

He said he did not know anything about the case.

At this juncture, Sub-Inspector Bojang applied for an adjournment, because the witness he was supposed to call was not available.

The defence counsel did not raise any object, and the case was adjourned until 19 June 2017, for continuation.