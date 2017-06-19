Gambia: 'Helping the Poor Is Not Political'

Gambia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Ousainou Darboe, has said that helping the poor and the needy, especially in times like the Ramadan, do not in any way represent political campaigns.

Mr. Darboe said these words at the routine iftar distribution exercise conducted by leading businessman and philanthropist, Modou Turo Darboe and his NGO, Vision Development Foundation.

According to him, such generosity by the NGO is complementary of government's efforts in ways that impacts on livelihoods beyond measure.

"I am not here for political reasons... Rather, I am lending support to the work of Modou Turo Darboe in his dedication to support the poor in times like this," Minister Darboe said, urging others to emulate the NGO.

The director of The Association of NGOs in The Gambia (TANGO), Ousman Yarboe, who was also present and equally participated in distributing iftar packages to hundreds of women, men and children at the NGO's offices in Churchill's Town, said "if the Gambia has more Modou Turo Darboes, then it will augur well for the poor people."

Gambia's King of Kora Jaliba Kuyateh, Governor of West Coast Region Mballow also participated in the distribution exercise.