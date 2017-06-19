19 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: No Point for Gambia in Latest FIFA Rankings

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Drammeh

The Gambia have maintained the same position of 167 in the latest FIFA COCA-COLA rankings released this week.

Like many would have expected them to drop down the line following the AFCON 2019 qualifier match day 1 defeat to Benin in Cotonou last week, the team has managed to hold onto the same position it has held from the previous rankings released early May.

Coach Sang Ndong's men have made some significant improvements in last month's release which came on the back of their 2-1 win over Central Africa Republic in March, Gambia's first victory in as many international friendly games.

They are scheduled to resume the qualifier in March 2018 with a crunch home game against Algeria who are above them in the world rankings on 53.

The Scorpions sit second from the bottom in group D which also include Algeria, Togo, (112 place globally), and Benin who occupied 81 place globally, and are sitting second place in group D with 3 points.

Benin will go into next qualifier fixture away to group leaders Togo who enjoyed an away goal advantage over Benin after their victory in Algiers last Sunday.

The FIFA Coca-Cola world rankings is a statistics system introduced by the world governing body, FIFA to determine the periodic performance of national teams that have been actively taking part in Fifa recognized football competitions and test matches.

Gambia

22-Year-Old 'Rapes' Teenage Girl to Death

Essa Jarjue, a 22-year-old man, has allegedly raped an 8-year-old girl in Lamin village leading to her death, the police… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.