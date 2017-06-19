Gambia: Muslim, Essau Crown Champion of Gtbank Principals Cup

Muslim Senior Secondary School female team and Essau Senior Secondary School male team were yesterday crowned champions of the GTBank principal's cup 2017.

In the female category, Muslim Senior Secondary School beat Gambia Senior Secondary School 2-0 in all Banjul derby to clinch the trophy for the second time in row.

As winner, Muslim SSS received a giant trophy and a cash prize of D100, 000, whilst Gambia SSS pocketed home D75, 000 as runners up and Bottrop SSS received D50, 000 as third place runners up.

The best female player of the tournament goes to Ola Buwaro of Muslin SSS, who received a golden ball, while the best goalkeeper award goes to Lidia Prierra of Muslim SSS, who received a golden glove.

Fatou Dukureh of Bottrop SSS awarded the leading goal scorer and she received a golden boot.

In the male category, Essau Senior Secondary School were crowned champions after beating Mahad SSS 1 goal to nil, and as winners, Essau SSS went home with a giant trophy and a cash prize of D100, 000. Mahad SSS received D75, 000 as runners up, whilst Nasir SSS received pocketed home D50,000 as third place runners up.

The best male player award goes to Arfang Saine of Essau SSS, who received a golden ball, while Matarr Sillah of Armittage was awarded the leading goal scorer and received a golden boot.

Salifu Bojang of Mahad SSS was awarded the best goalkeeper and went with a golden glove.