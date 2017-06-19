Gambia: NYC Extends Condolence to UNFPA

The National Youth Council (NYC) on behalf of young people of The Gambia, partners and other aligned ministries such as the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and national youth organizations, Friday extended their condolences to UNFPA on the demise of the late UNFPA Executive Director, Dr. Babatunde Osotimehin.

Speaking on the occasion held at the UNFPA country office, Lamin Darboe, Executive Director of the National Youth Council, described the late Dr. Osotimehin as a champion of young people's development.

He on behalf of young people of The Gambia, partners and other aligned ministries such as the Ministry of Youth and Sports, national youth organizations, extended their condolences, saying they received the sad news with shock.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in perfect peace, saying the entire youth population is saddened with the grief.

Mariama Johm, Think Young Women Administrative Officer and Secretary General, also said they are saddened by the sudden death of Dr. Osotimehin and on behalf of CBOs, NGOs and other organisations in The Gambia prayed for his soul to rest in perfect peace.

Ms Johm described the late Dr. Osotimehin as a great man who stood for the agenda of young people, especially in Africa.

She on behalf of everyone extended condolences to his family and the entire youth around the world.

Momodou Mboge, UNFPA Assistant Representative on behalf of UNFPA head of country office, regional director for West and Central Africa expressed appreciation to NYC for standing by the organisation during the sad moment that they are going through.

"Dr. Babatunde Osotimehin as a person had committed himself and had made sure that the drive for the agenda of young people is honoured, respected and brought forward in terms of accelerating their development not only in Africa but globally," he stated.

Mr Mboge said it was a sad moment for them at the office as death on this occasion was fairly unexpected and therefore a challenge that they have to face.

"I am sure that he will be most pleased that young people around the world still honour and respect the legacy he has left behind," he went on, saying they would always cherish and continue the agenda of young people.

He described NYC's visit as a clear manifestation that young people cherish his efforts and therefore thanked them for coming to extend their condolences.