16 June 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Concludes Successful National Youth Day Commemoration in Ventersdorp

President Jacob Zuma has this afternoon concluded the successful commemoration of June 16 National Youth Day at Tshing Sports Ground in Ventersdorp in the North West province.

In his speech, the President emphasised among other things, education as a powerful weapon that the youth must use to gain economic freedom.

President Zuma also urged young people to use opportunities provided by government to establish their own businesses. He outlined progress made by Government to empower the youth and promote youth development such as Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), War on Leaks, National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) and other programmes.

At the start of the President's address, a small group of less than 10 people attempted to disrupt his address but were quickly removed from the venue. They complained about service delivery issues. The provincial government will look into the issues raised.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

