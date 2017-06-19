19 June 2017

South Africa: Public Protector Makes Waves With State Capture, Apartheid Bailout Reports

By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has said that President Jacob Zuma's court bid to to set aside a report that probed alleged "state capture" by his friends, the Gupta family, will be opposed.

Mkhwebane was speaking at a news conference in Pretoria.

At the same time, she also released a report into an apartheid-era bank bailout which found that the government's failure to implement the findings of an earlier investigation into the matter constituted improper conduct and maladministration.

She ordered steps to be taken enabling the government to recover R1.125 billion in misappropriated public funds from ABSA Bank.

