Zimbabwe: Tajamuka Vows to Defy Police Ban On Planned Protests

Social movement, Tajamuka/Sesijikile has vowed to defy attempts by the Zimbabwe Republic Police to block the their planned mass demonstrations set for 20 to 25 June saying they will proceed with their planned action.

The group's Spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi confirmed their plan to proceed with mass demonstrations saying officers from the Law and Order section had begun threatening them in a desperate attempt to stop the demonstration.

"In Manicaland, Masvingo, Harare, Mash Central and Bulawayo, notable leaders of Tajamuka have been questioned by the police or threatened by Zanu PF hooligans.

"These rogue elements have called our leaders asking for the details and plans of the peaceful action and the structures of Tajamuka.

"Today, we put it to them that the actions we are carrying are peaceful and lawful, and that any violence will not be caused by any of our people," said Mkwananzi.

The former ZINASU President added that they are aware of plans by Zanu PF youths to provoke violence and disturb their peaceful action.

"We know, as already stated by the ZANU PF youth league, that they intend to provoke violence and use it as an excuse to justify what they know and do best. We will not afford them that chance.

"We will act lawfully and peacefully but resolutely and steadfastly," said Mkwananzi.

Efforts to get a comment from police Spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner, Charity Charamba were fruitless as she was not picking her phone.

According to the statement from Tajamuka, demonstrations will be held against bank queues, Illegal roadblocks, unlawful use of spikes, corruption, high unemployment among other challenges that the country is facing.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Obedingwa Mguni, last week Friday said the Tajamuka/Sesijikile group has a record of holding violent protests, thus the Government would not tolerate their planned protests.

"Those people have a background of violence and hooliganism. Last year they broke into shops and looted goods. We will not give them a chance to hold their protest. Our Constitution recognises the right to peaceful assembly. Peaceful marches are allowed but we won't allow unruly elements to abuse constitutional provisions.